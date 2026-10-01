Cool weather today, wind picks up Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is settling into a quieter weather pattern today, with clear skies and afternoon temperatures running below normal for much of the region. The weather stays dry and calm overall as a departing storm system moves away and high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest.

That high pressure will help warm things up west of Tucson this weekend, bringing temperatures closer to normal. East of Tucson, though, a dry backdoor front moving in from the east will keep temperatures cooler than average into early next week. The front will also bring breezy to locally windy east to southeast winds from Friday through Monday, with the strongest winds expected Friday. Despite the wind, dust is not expected to be a major issue because recent rain has left soils damp.

Looking ahead, the cooler pattern will gradually fade as high pressure strengthens again. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb above normal across Southeast Arizona, bringing a warmer stretch of weather to the region.

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