Cool temps for St. Patty's Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a rainy Friday, southern Arizona saw a beautiful Saturday to kick off St. Patty's Day weekend. Some low pressure over western Arizona will bring chances for showers north of Tucson on Sunday and across Graham and Greenlee counties starting Monday into Wednesday.

Temperatures in Tucson will remain in the 60s for the weekend. Then, temperatures will start to warm up and by next weekend Tucson will be in the low 80s. Cochise County will remain in the 60s until warming up to the 70s by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast March 16

