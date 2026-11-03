Cool temps and sunny days ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is in for a sunny but cooler-than-normal day Tuesday, with a projected high of 74 degrees. Dry conditions are expected across southeast Arizona throughout the week, with temperatures running about 5 to 8 degrees below average.

A dry westerly flow will keep rain chances out of the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. This means winds coming from the west will bring in generally dry air, with only a few high clouds passing through. Temperatures will remain below normal into the weekend as another weather pattern moves into the region, but it is not currently expected to bring much moisture.

Meanwhile, recent rainfall continues to affect some rivers and washes across southeast Arizona. Water levels are gradually dropping, but flood warnings and advisories remain in effect for parts of Pima, Pinal and Graham counties. Officials are also monitoring the Gila River in Greenlee County as higher water flows move downstream from New Mexico.

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