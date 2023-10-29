Cool temperatures on the way before a warm up ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new weather system will bring some gusty winds and cooler conditions from Sunday to Tuesday. Tucson will see temperatures in the 70s and Sierra Vista will see temperatures in the 70s and 60s through Wednesday. But clear skies are present across southern Arizona for the next week.

A high pressure system will come through the area, which will bring warmer temperatures to the region. Tucson will see 80s and Sierra Vista will be in the high 70s by the end of next week.

Cochise County Weather Forecast Oct 28

