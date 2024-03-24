Watch Now
Cool temperatures arrive with chances for showers

Posted at 11:56 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 02:56:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a cloudy and warm Saturday, temperatures will drop a few degrees and chances for showers will sweep through southern Arizona until Tuesday. This storm system and cold front will bring valley rain chances, mountain snow and windy conditions.

Sunday will have early morning showers and gusty winds. Cochise County will see temperatures in the 50s with chances for storms before warming into the 70s by Friday.

Cochise County Forecast March 23

