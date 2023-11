TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a morning of rain and mountain snow, weather conditions across southern Arizona are set to dry up and it'll get colder over night. Another storm system is bringing cooler temperatures and chances for showers later in the week.

Tucson will see lows in the 40s overnight and a high of 69°. Sierra Vista will see 35° overnight and heat up to the low 60s for the high.

Cochise County Forecast Nov 25

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS