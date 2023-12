TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool and dry start to Christmas. A dry northwest flow will remain over the region for a few days.

Freezing temps to start the day for portions of Cochise county ranging in the low-30s.

Things warm up to comfortable temps in the mid-50S.

Skies remain mostly clear over the next 7 days.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS