Continued March heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, and while it may be 3-5° cooler, highs will still be 15-20° above normal through Friday.

Daily record high temperatures will continue for much of this week as the historic March heat wave continues.

Visitors and people not typically accustomed to extreme heat are urged to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day and to limit outdoor activities.

Moisture increases this week may bring a few showers or thunderstorms to the area, mainly on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Monday Weather

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