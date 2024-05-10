Comfortable temperatures to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures will remain quite nice to finish the week before a slight warming trend arrives for Mother's Day weekend.

High temperatures will stay close to 90° to start the weekend and climb into the lower 90s for Mother's Day.

Gusty wind and low humidity will keep wildfire risk high all through the weekend.

Next week will bring even warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid-90s by the middle of the week.

Still no 100° heat in the forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

