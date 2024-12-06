Colder air is on the horizon for next week

We have more nice weather heading our way through the weekend, but some much colder air arrives early next week.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 70s and overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s through Monday.

By Tuesday, highs will drop into the lower 60s with overnight lows falling into the low to mid-30s.

In Tucson, we could see our first official freeze of the season by Wednesday morning with a low of 32° expected.

Warmer temperatures will return later next week with highs in the lower 70s for Thursday.

Make sure to prepare for sub-freezing temperatures while we still have some mild weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

