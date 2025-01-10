Watch Now
Cold temperatures stay with us for the end of the week

Cold air will continue to bring sub-freezing temperatures to southern Arizona, but warmer temperatures return next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will keep our temperatures well below seasonal averages as we bring the week to a close.

Morning lows will still drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with Freeze Warnings in effect for early Friday morning.

Daytime highs will stay in the upper 50s to finish the week, but lower 60s will return for the weekend.

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70° arrive next week as we wait for another system to impact the region Wednesday into Thursday.

This next system will bring more gusty wind to southern Arizona along with a slight chance of rain and snow showers.

Keep those winter clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

