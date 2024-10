TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the weekend, southern Arizona will see cooler temperatures. Freezing low temperatures will settle in for some areas of Cochise and Graham Counties through Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Precipitation is possible for the White Mountains.

High pressure will set in by the middle of next week, bringing the temperatures back up into the high 90s for Tucson and low 90s for Sierra Vista.

Cochise County Oct 19 Forecast

