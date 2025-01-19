Cold temperatures and clear skies for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average temperatures continue to be the name of the game for southern Arizona this weekend. To finish off the weekend, Tucson and Sierra Vista will see highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s.

Overnight lows will continue to rest in the low 30s until Tuesday when they drop into the 20s for Tucson and Sierra Vista. Willcox will see low temperatures in the teens by the middle of next week. Breezy winds will also arrive on Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm up in the second half of next week.

Cochise County Forecast Jan 18

