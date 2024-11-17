Cold front brings breezy weather with a chance of showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's going to be a colder weekend for southern Arizona as a weather system passes through the area. Breezy conditions are on the way with a chance of showers and mountain snow through Sunday.

Temperatures in Tucson will stay in the 60s until the middle of next week when the temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s. Sierra Vista will stay in the 50s until the middle of next week before warming up into the 70s.

Cochise County Forecast Nov 16

