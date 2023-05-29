Clear skies for the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The dry conditions and windy weather is sticking with us as we head into the rest of Memorial Day weekend. Winds will be breezy at times, particularly during the afternoons. Seasonable temperatures will continue with temperatures in the 90s for Tucson. Tucson will see a cool off during the second half of the week with temperatures in the low 90s, about 4-8 degrees below normal.

Sierra Vista will have temperatures in the mid to high 80s throughout the week with clear skies.

