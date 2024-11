TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The temperatures across Tucson are warmer than normal today before lowering during the start of next week. Temperatures in Tucson will be in 70s throughout the next week before climbing into the 80s by Tuesday. Normal temperatures will rest in the mid 70s by Thanksgiving.

Sierra Vista will stay in the 70s before cooling down into the 60s by Thursday.

Cochise County Forecast Nov 23

