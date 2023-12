TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool temperatures and clear skies will continue on Sunday for many across the Tucson metro with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Things will warm up with temperatures expected top out in the upper-60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will begin to fluctuate into next week as a ridge moves through the area before another trough drops over the region around mid-week.

