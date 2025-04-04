Chilly with a chance of showers to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cool, unsettled weather will bring the week to a close across southern Arizona.

A few showers and even some light snow above 7,000' will stay with us through Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Little or no accumulation of rain is expected and only up to an inch of snow will fall above 7,500'.

Temperatures will remain 15 - 20° below seasonal averages with highs only in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

This weekend, low pressure moves east to make room for high pressure moving in from the west.

Saturday and Sunday, we'll see high temperatures climbing back into the 70s and we'll be in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week.

Welcome to springtime in the desert!

Cochise County Forecast

