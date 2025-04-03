Chilly, unsettled weather to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will keep our weather unsettled through the end of the week with below average temperatures and a chance of showers.

High temperatures will only climb into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Some light rain showers will occur Thursday and Friday, but no significant accumulation is expected.

A little light snow will fall above 7,500' where 1 to 2" of accumulation is expected through Saturday morning.

A warming trend arrives this weekend and we'll see highs in the lower 90s by Wednesday.

A typical spring forecast for southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

