Chilly temperatures will soon give way to much warmer air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wintry weather will quickly move east and leave behind chilly, breezy conditions.

Thursday, highs will only climb into the upper 50s after starting the morning near freezing.

Another cold morning is on the way for Friday, but sunshine and highs in the upper 60s arrive Friday afternoon.

This will lead to a warming trend through the weekend that will have our high temperatures soaring into the mid-80s for early next week.

We could even see a few record high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

What a wild temperature ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

