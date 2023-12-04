Watch Now
Chilly nights and mornings, but warm-up is coming

Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold overnight lows are sticking with us as we begin December, but this week will bring a warm-up to Southern Arizona.

Highs will run 7-13 degrees above normal, with Tucson seeing a chance at 80 degrees by the middle of this week.

The end of the week and next weekend will bring a cool down, with highs falling back to normal. Expecting dry conditions and mostly sunny skies this week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 12.3.23

