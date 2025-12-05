Chilly morning with below-normal highs today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for areas south and east of Tucson, so expect a cold start to the day.

The high temperature for this afternoon in Tucson is projected to be 64 degrees, a bit below our average. Sierra Vista is expected to hit 60 degrees this afternoon.

The good news: warmer weather is on the way. A ridge of high pressure starts building in on Saturday, kicking off a long stretch of dry, pleasant days. By the weekend, highs should reach about 5 degrees above average.

That warming trend continues into next week, when temperatures are expected to jump 10 to 12 degrees above normal.

