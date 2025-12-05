Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Chilly morning with below-normal highs today

Freeze warning lasts through 9 a.m., with today’s highs still running below normal before a gradual warmup arrives this weekend and into next week.
Freeze warning lasts through 9 a.m. Friday, with today’s highs still running below normal before a gradual warmup arrives this weekend and into next week.
Chilly morning with below-normal highs today
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for areas south and east of Tucson, so expect a cold start to the day.

The high temperature for this afternoon in Tucson is projected to be 64 degrees, a bit below our average. Sierra Vista is expected to hit 60 degrees this afternoon.

The good news: warmer weather is on the way. A ridge of high pressure starts building in on Saturday, kicking off a long stretch of dry, pleasant days. By the weekend, highs should reach about 5 degrees above average.

That warming trend continues into next week, when temperatures are expected to jump 10 to 12 degrees above normal.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism