Chilly daytime temperatures and cold nights for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, chilly days along with cold, clear nights will be the weekend weather trend.

Daytime highs will climb into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Temperatures will continue to run a little below seasonal averages all the way into the middle of next week.

Keep measures in place to protect your pipes, plants, pets and people against overnight temperatures that will remain close to freezing in the Tucson area.

Dress warm and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

