Chilly but dry conditions as Christmas Day inches closer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a rainy Friday, the start of the weekend was dry but cloudy. We saw mountain snow and some areas got more than two inches of rain. The conditions across southern Arizona are going to be dry as we head deeper into the holiday weekend.

Tucson will see highs in the 60s all week with lows in the mid 30s. Sierra Vista will be in the 50s to start before warming up into the 60s for the high. Sierra Vista will be in the 30s for the lows.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

