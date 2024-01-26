Watch Now
Chilly air gives way to a weekend warming trend

Warmer weather continues into next week before another round of unsettled weather arrives
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 20:50:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly finish to the week will give way to a weekend warming trend that will have our highs in the lower 70s by Sunday.

This warming trend will carry into next week with highs in the mid-70s through Wednesday.

Late next week, another unsettled weather pattern returns to southern Arizona that will include some more rain and mountain snow.

Make sure to get those outdoor activities in before the end of next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

