TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout this weekend, it's a perfect time to hit the trails or head to a music festival. Dry and calm weather are sticking with us for the next week with temperatures getting into the low 80s in Tucson by the middle of next week.

Temperatures in Sierra Vista will remain in 70s before amping up into the high 70s by the middle of next week. We'll see a drop in temperatures by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast Nov 9

