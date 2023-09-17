Calm weekend of weather for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and warm temperatures were the name of the game in Tucson today. Temperatures are in the high 90s, which are slightly above normal. The temperatures will cool down during the week with next Saturday in the low 90s.

Sierra Vista will be in the mid-80s for the week with a 10% chance of showers on Thursday.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

