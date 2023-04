TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday brought a calm start to the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and slightly breezy conditions. The rest of the weekend and start to the week will also bring temperatures around the mid-80s with winds increasing around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next weekend, Tucson will reach the low 90s and Sierra Vista will be in the mid to high 80s.

