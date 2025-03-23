Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Calm start to the weekend with record breaking heat on the way

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, the warm up begins! Saturday brought temperatures in the 80s and Sunday will be 4-8 degrees above normal with breezy conditions east of Tucson. Starting on Monday, the temperatures will increase to be about 15-20 degrees above normal. The Tucson area will reach record highs in the 90s on Tuesday.

Sierra Vista will stay in the 70s for the weekend before warming into the high 80s for the week. Next weekend, southern Arizona will cool off a bit with Tucson in the 80s and Sierra Vista in the 70s.

Cochise County Forecast March 22

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network