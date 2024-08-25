Calm start to the weekend, daily chances for showers continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active weather week, Saturday brought calmer weather to southern Arizona. Some lingering showers were around the Arizona and New Mexico border. Chances for showers are expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.

High temperatures are expected to remain around normal for the week. Tucson will be in the low 100s and high 90s while Sierra Vista rests in the low 90s and high 80s for the week.

Cochise County Forecast Aug 24

