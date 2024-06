TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Southern Arizona is under an Excessive Heat Warning from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, with daytime highs ranging between 105 and 110.

We're expecting dry conditions for the next several days.

As a system passes late this week and into this weekend, temperatures will cool slightly as our winds pick up.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 6.10.24

