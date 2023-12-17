Bring out the rain jackets....we have rain coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today was a beautiful day in Tucson and Southern Arizona with clear skies and some wind.

Wind gusts got up to about 30 miles per hour in Tucson, but a lot of the wind speeds throughout the day weren’t as high.

Meanwhile, we got to a high of about 76 degrees in Tucson, but within the next few days expect those temperatures to go even higher. Yes, we’re talking the eighties tomorrow. Later on in the week, temperatures will get cooler.

Speaking of cool, Tucson will be in the low forties overnight and some parts of the metro area will even be in the high thirties!

If you wanted some rain, it looks like you’re going to get some. Starting Wednesday rain chances are at about 30 to 50 percent throughout all of Southern Arizona. Starting Thursday and going into Saturday, rain chances will increase to about 50 to 70 percent. So bring out your rain jackets and umbrellas!

Mid week on Wednesday we will start to see temperatures drop into the low seventies before we see the low sixties next Saturday.

Cochise weather Dec 16

Some parts of Cochise County also saw some wind Saturday, although places like Sierra Vista hardly got any. Willcox saw 16 mile per hour wind speeds with wind gusts that were on par with the wind speeds.

Today much of Cochise County saw the upper sixties for the high temperatures with Benson and Douglas seeing the highest highs at 69 degrees.

Tomorrow four our lows Cochise County will be split between the upper thirties in places like Sierra Vista and Bisbee, but places such as Douglas and Benson will be in the upper twenties. BRRRRR!!!

Cochise County will also see the same rain chances that were mentioned above. Rain chances will ramp up as we reach the later part of the week.

Temperatures for Sierra Vista will go from the low seventies on Sunday to a twenty degree drop in the low fifties next Saturday!

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

