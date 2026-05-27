Breezy, sunny, and below normal highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest winds will pick up today 15-25 mph, and gusting around 35 mph.

The cooler air will help with fire concerns, but we will still see brief critical fire conditions and possible patchy blowing dust.

Afternoon temperatures will remain between 3 and 6 degrees below normal across

Southeast Arizona today and Thursday, with even cooler readings 10 to 14 degrees below normal across far western Pima county.

This system will bring breezy to locally windy conditions across much of area through Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

