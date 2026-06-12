Breezy days ahead, storm chances this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see another warm and breezy day Friday, with temperatures running near to slightly above normal. While most neighborhoods will stay dry, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop this afternoon near the international border and higher terrain south of Tucson. Any storms that form are expected to produce little rainfall, but gusty winds and lightning will be the primary concerns.

Looking ahead to the weekend, moisture will increase across the region, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms from Tucson south and east. Storm coverage is expected to increase Saturday and peak Sunday, with the potential for strong outflow winds, areas of blowing dust and frequent lightning.

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