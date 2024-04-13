Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Breezy, cooler weather for the weekend

Our cooling trend continues through the start of the week with another warming trend soon to follow
Posted at 5:43 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 20:43:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A broad area of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures and continued breezy conditions to southern Arizona for the weekend.

Highs will drop back into the low to mid-80s with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s.

Even cooler weather arrives Monday as another system passes to the north and holds our high temperatures in the low to mid-70s along with more gusty wind.

A big warming trend returns by the middle of next week with highs climbing back into the lower 90s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018