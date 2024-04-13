Breezy, cooler weather for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A broad area of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures and continued breezy conditions to southern Arizona for the weekend.

Highs will drop back into the low to mid-80s with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s.

Even cooler weather arrives Monday as another system passes to the north and holds our high temperatures in the low to mid-70s along with more gusty wind.

A big warming trend returns by the middle of next week with highs climbing back into the lower 90s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

