Breezy and slightly cooler today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and breezy southwest winds, especially in areas to our south and east.

Santa Cruz and Cochise counties will see near critical fire weather with the strongest wind gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still about 3 to 7 degrees above normal through Saturday.

Another weather system will pass to our north Sunday and Monday, likely increasing winds again with temperatures dropping to near normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

