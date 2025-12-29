Breezy and mostly cloudy to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A system to our east will bring breezy conditions today through early Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

In addition to the winds, there is also a slight chance of showers along the Arizona and New Mexico state-line today into tonight.

Another stronger weather disturbance is then expected to move into the region, bringing a good chance of light-to-moderate valley rain and high elevation snow showers New Years Eve into New Years Day.

Temperatures will remain near normal levels this week.

