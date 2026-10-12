Breezy and light showers possible this Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a breezy, partly cloudy Monday across Southern Arizona, with a high near 82 degrees in Tucson. Southwest winds could gust up to 35 mph. A few light showers are possible overnight into Tuesday as a weather system moves through the area, but rainfall should be limited, with most spots expected to receive less than a tenth of an inch.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will stick around for much of the workweek, with occasional clouds and a chance of light rain as the system moves east. No major rainfall is expected, though a few locations could pick up more than others.

Looking ahead, stronger winds could become the main weather concern Friday and Saturday. Winds from the east and southeast are expected to pick up, potentially becoming quite gusty across Southern Arizona.

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