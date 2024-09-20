Watch Now
Breezy and a little cooler to finish the week

A weak weather system will bring gusty wind to end the week and cooler air to start the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak weather system will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures to southern Arizona as we finish the week and start the weekend.

By Saturday, highs will drop into the upper 80s with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.

The cooler air won't stick around long because high pressure returns Sunday, the first day of fall, and will have our high temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s early next week.

Dry weather will stay with us through next week as the storm track remains well north of our area.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

