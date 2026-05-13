Breezy and a few degrees cooler, but still hot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually clear through the day, with breezy southwest winds at times.

We could see a little virga again today, but mainly across Cochise county.

Highs will drop a few degrees today, but staying hot!

Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal still today, lowering to 3 to 7 degrees above normal Thursday through Saturday.

Even cooler Sunday and Monday, down to near or even slightly below normal levels.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

