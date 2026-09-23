Better chance for afternoon and evening storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with additional moisture moving up from Mexico today. Although the clouds may limit overall coverage and intensity, the forecast looks a bit more favorable than yesterday.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms across much of southeast Arizona through Thursday, with the stronger thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and an isolated threat of flash flooding.

Drier air then overspreads southeast Arizona Friday and Saturday.

Moisture moves back into the area late in the weekend into early next week, for a return of the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison

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