As one system exits, another approaches

Widespread freezing temps across eastern valleys Friday morning, and more rain for the weekend
Another round of rain and mountain snow for the weekend
Widespread freezing temps Friday morning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Light showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through mid-morning, then gradually clearing to the northeast through the day.

Much cooler air will be in its path, with widespread freezing temps in valleys east of Tucson Friday morning.

A FREEZE WARNING is in place for those areas from 2 AM through 9 AM Friday morning.

Another system will move through this weekend bringing cooler temperatures, chances for precipitation, including snowfall above 7000 feet, and breezy conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will be well below normal through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

