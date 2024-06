TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the day, southern Arizona saw some breezy conditions and warm temperatures into the triple digits. The heat will stay the rest of the weekend and start of the work week as high pressure sets in by the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring Sierra Vista into the 100s and Tucson into the 110s.

Cochise County Forecast June 8

