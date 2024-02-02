Another wave of winter weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another strong cold front is bringing more wintry weather to southern Arizona as we finish the week.

Some more heavy snow will fall in the mountains and Winter Storm Warnings along with Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for elevations above 6,500'.

More rain will fall in the lower elevations and most of us will receive anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" before the storm moves east Saturday morning.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows dipping back into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Another cold front arrives Tuesday with more rain and mountain snow on the way.

We have found ourselves in the middle of the storm track!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

