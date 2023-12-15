Another warming trend arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll finish the week with another warming trend that will have us feeling highs in the mid-70s for the weekend.

Some gusty wind will return late Friday and continue into Saturday morning which will keep our overnight lows in the mid-40s to start the weekend.

Dry weather will remain with us through the middle of next week but we will see lots of high clouds out ahead of a storm system that will arrive later next week.

This storm will tap into a bit more moisture and will bring a chance of showers and mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

Fingers crossed for some much needed moisture!

Cochise County Forecast

