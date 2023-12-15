Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another warming trend arrives for the weekend

Above average warmth returns to southern Arizona along with a chance of showers next week
Posted at 6:58 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 20:58:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll finish the week with another warming trend that will have us feeling highs in the mid-70s for the weekend.

Some gusty wind will return late Friday and continue into Saturday morning which will keep our overnight lows in the mid-40s to start the weekend.

Dry weather will remain with us through the middle of next week but we will see lots of high clouds out ahead of a storm system that will arrive later next week.

This storm will tap into a bit more moisture and will bring a chance of showers and mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

Fingers crossed for some much needed moisture!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018