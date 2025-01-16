Watch Now
Another warmer day before cooler air returns to southern Arizona

Warmer weather will stay with us for one more day before cooler air returns to southern Arizona for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slight chance of showers returns to southeastern Arizona as a weak low pressure system crosses the area from Thursday into Friday.

This system won't pack much moisture, so we aren't expecting any significant rainfall and only a few flakes of snow will fall above 7,000'.

Thursday will bring more warm temperatures with highs in the lower 70s, but highs will fall back into the low to mid-60s to finish the week and go into the weekend.

Next week, our weather pattern will remain a bit cool and unsettled with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

