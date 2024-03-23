Another storm system arrives this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm weather will quickly be replaced by more winter-like weather as we go through the weekend.

A strong cold front will come roaring across southeastern Arizona Saturday night into Sunday morning and will drop our high temperatures into the lower 60s for Sunday.

We'll also see some rain showers along with snow down to about 5,000' with 4 to 10" expected above 6,000'.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us for the beginning of the week.

Hang on tight for this wild weekend weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

