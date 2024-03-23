Watch Now
Another storm system arrives this weekend

Winter-like weather will soon return to southern Arizona and continue into next week
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 21:44:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm weather will quickly be replaced by more winter-like weather as we go through the weekend.

A strong cold front will come roaring across southeastern Arizona Saturday night into Sunday morning and will drop our high temperatures into the lower 60s for Sunday.

We'll also see some rain showers along with snow down to about 5,000' with 4 to 10" expected above 6,000'.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us for the beginning of the week.

Hang on tight for this wild weekend weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

