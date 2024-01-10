Watch Now
Another round of wintry weather is on the way

More wintry weather before a weekend warming trend
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 20:23:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a brief warming trend, another blast of wintry weather will arrive Thursday.

This next system will bring another round of wind, rain, snow and cold air along with leading to another hard freeze to bring the week to a close.

Thursday, Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the higher elevations of Arizona with snow levels dipping to 4,500'.

This storm quickly moves east and will lead to a warmer weekend with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Keep the winter wardrobe handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

