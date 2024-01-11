Another quick blast of winter weather is near

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next cold front arrives Thursday with another mix of wintry weather that will include strong wind, light rain, some snow above 4,500' and more cold air.
The front will quickly sweep across Southeastern Arizona and won't deliver much rain or snow because of a lack of moisture along with moving through so fast.
Wind Advisories have been posted for most of the area because we could see wind speeds gust up to 55 mph as the front sweeps across the region.
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for areas above 4,500' where we could see 1 to 4" of blowing snow.
Rain won't be much of a factor, but more cold air will bring another hard freeze for Friday morning.
After all this, a nice weekend is on the way with highs in the 60s!
Cochise County Forecast
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.