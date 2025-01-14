Another night of Freeze Warnings before we get warmer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will bring another night of sub-freezing temperatures along with Freeze Warnings for early Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s before highs climb back into the lower 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer weather develops ahead of another weak low pressure system that will arrive for the end of the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon as moisture increases and brings a few light showers and some light mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona.

Breezy conditions and highs in the lower 60s will return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Our weather pattern has certainly become more active with the new year!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

